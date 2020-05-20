Parts of Antarctica turning green due to climate change, study finds

Parts of the Antarctic Peninsula will change colour as “green snow” caused by blooming algae is expected to spread with increases in global temperatures, research showed Wednesday.

Although often considered devoid of plant life, Antarctica is home to several types of algae, which grow on slushy snow and suck carbon dioxide from the air.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey combined satellite imagery with on-the-ground observations to detect the current extent of green algae in the world's most barren continent.

They identified more than 1,600 separate green algae blooms on snow across the peninsula, with a combined surface area of 1.9km².