Qatar imposes mandatory masks on pain of prison

Qatar on Sunday began enforcing the world’s toughest penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment for failing to wear masks in public, as it battles one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates.

More than 30,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the tiny Gulf country — 1.1% of the 2.75-million population — though just 15 people have died.

Only the micro-states of San Marino and the Vatican had higher per-capita infection rates, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Violators of Qatar’s new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000 (R1.02m).

Drivers alone in their vehicles are exempt from the requirement, but several expats said police were stopping cars at checkpoints to warn them of the new rules before they came into force.

Most of the customers who gathered outside money lenders on Doha’s Banks Street on Sunday wore masks, while those that did not produced a face covering when asked.

“From today it’s very strict,” Majeed, a taxi driver waiting for business in the busy pedestrian area, who wore a black neoprene mask, said.

Wearing a mask is mandatory in about 50 countries, though scientists are divided on their effectiveness.

Authorities in Chad have made it an offence to be unmasked in public, on pain of 15 days in prison.

In Morocco, similar rules can see violators jailed for three months and fined up to 1,300 dirhams (R2,415).

Qatari authorities have warned that gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan may have increased infections.

Qatar’s National Pandemic Preparedness Committee co-chair Abdullatif al-Khal said on Thursday that there was “a huge risk in gatherings of families” for Ramadan meals.

“[They] led to a significant increase in the number of infections among Qataris,” he said.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia will enforce a round-the-clock nationwide curfew during the five-day Eid al-Fitr holiday later this month to fight the coronavirus.