Mosque prayers resume in Liberia after virus hiatus

Muslim worshippers returned to mosques in Liberia on Friday, after weeks of not being able to perform public prayers due to anti-virus measures in the West African state.

The government announced on May 8 that it was easing restrictions on church and mosque attendance, provided, however, that they did not exceed 25 percent capacity.

Liberian authorities have recorded 219 coronavirus cases to date, with 20 fatalities.

As with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that Liberia is ill prepared to handle any large outbreak.

At the S.K.D Boulevard Mosque in Paynesville, an eastern suburb of the seaside capital Monrovia, an imam called on the faithful to keep a distance from each other and to wear facemasks.