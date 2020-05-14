Arrest raises hopes of solving more gay hate crimes

A breakthrough arrest in the alleged murder of a gay American man in Sydney, Australia, three decades ago has raised hopes of solving other violent homophobic attacks from that era, Australian police said on Wednesday.



Australian Scott Phillip White, 49, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with murdering US mathematician Scott Johnson, whose body was found at the base of a cliff in December 1988. ..

