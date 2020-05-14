Arrest raises hopes of solving more gay hate crimes
A breakthrough arrest in the alleged murder of a gay American man in Sydney, Australia, three decades ago has raised hopes of solving other violent homophobic attacks from that era, Australian police said on Wednesday.
Australian Scott Phillip White, 49, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with murdering US mathematician Scott Johnson, whose body was found at the base of a cliff in December 1988. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.