US adds 776 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

By AFP - 11 May 2020
The Staples Center is seen in downtown Los Angeles, California. Events that involve mass gatherings, like sporting events and concerts, are unlikely to reopen until the threat of the novel coronavirus has largely passed.
The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,522, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,329,072 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported. 

