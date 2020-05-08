WHO PPE guidelines aim to protect people and conserve gear

As the coronavirus began to spread around the world, a global shortage of masks and other protective gear emerged, especially for frontline medical staff.

How those supplies are used is crucial, experts say.

Based on current evidence, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is most frequently transmitted between people via droplets when an infected person breathes out, coughs or sneezes, and can also spread via contaminated surfaces such as door handles.

For the general public, basic preventive measures include keeping a safe distance of 1 to 2m from other people, washing one’s hands with soap for 20 seconds, using hand sanitisers, wearing a face mask in public and not touching one’s face.

In hospitals and other frontline medical scenarios, however, the guidelines are much more complex — and the personal protective equipment (PPE) much more robust.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued specific recommendations for these situations, aimed at both protecting workers and preserving gear for where it is needed most.

For a graphic of the WHO’s guidelines for PPE use among frontline medical staff, open in an external browser.

By May 7 the coronavirus had infected more than 3.5 million people worldwide, with 256,053 deaths recorded. —Reuters