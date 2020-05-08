Public salaries facing chop as new Iraq PM takes helm

With its financial outlook darkening by the day, Iraq is considering slashing its massive public payroll — an unpopular move likely to renew protests as a new government takes the helm.

The new premier, Mustafa Kadhemi, Iraq’s 53-year-old former spy chief, took office early on Thursday in a step that could put Iraq on steadier ground as it faces a staggering economic crisis.

Opec’s second-largest producer has been hit hard by the double blow of collapsed crude prices and the Covid-19 pandemic, which have hacked at its revenues from oil sales.

Iraq’s GDP is set to shrink by 9.7% this year, say World Bank projections, the worst annual performance since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Poverty rates may double, the World Bank has predicted.

In April, Iraq raked in just $1.4bn (R26bn) in oil revenues — less than a third of the $4.5bn (R84bn) it needs each month to pay for public salaries, state pensions and government running costs.

Faced with this grim reality, officials may put the bloated public sector payroll on the chopping block, according to two senior officials involved in the talks.

That could spell trouble ahead. In Iraq’s bloated public sector, lucrative posts are often handed out or traded based on cronyism and patronage, or created to take steam out of boiling popular anger.

While base salaries would remain untouched, the cuts would slash sizeable “allocations” packages, which made up two thirds of the budget for salaries in 2019.

The packages include cash bonuses or perks like cars and houses, based on factors including seniority, education level, children — or, informally, political and family ties.

The cabinet is also considering a freeze on new hiring and promotions, cuts to military spending and halting maintenance for government buildings.

Authorities may even print currency to pay salaries, which would force the central bank to dip into its foreign reserves to shore up the dinar-to-dollar rate.

“This is an economy that doesn’t create jobs,” said Wael Mansour, the World Bank’s senior economist on Iraq.

That spells trouble for a country that has one of the fastest growing populations, set to expand by another 10m in the next decade to hit 50m.

“If they really want to make a dent,” Mansour said about state spending, “the only place where they could do that is wages.”

But such austerity measures “could spark more social unrest, with already poor public services and high unemployment,” the World Bank admits.

Kadhimi had hoped not to launch his tenure with the cuts, but the fear of a public backlash had kept Abdel Mahdi’s caretaker government from executing them.

“No-one wanted to take responsibility,” an official involved in developing the emergency measures said. — AFP