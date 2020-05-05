China launches Long March 5B rocket as it eyes moon trip

The rocket is expected to carry a next-generation spacecraft that is supposed to one day transport astronauts to a space station that China plans to complete by 2022 -- and eventually to the Moon.

The prototype vessel -- designed for low-Earth orbit and deep space exploration -- has enough room for six astronauts, compared to three seats in the previous model.

"The mission will test the key technologies of the new manned spaceship such as the control of its re-entry into the atmosphere, heat shielding and recovery technology," Yang Qing, a designer of the spaceship with the China Academy of Space Technology, was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency in March.

The United States is so far the only country to have been able to send humans to the Moon.