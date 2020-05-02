Finance, tech firms hiring amid turmoil

The coronavirus is roiling global job markets, but the picture is not all gloomy.

Finance, technology and consumer goods firms are hiring tens of thousands in the US and other countries, according to data from Microsoft Corp’s professional networking site LinkedIn.

Across seven countries in North America, Europe and Asia, health-care providers are among the busiest recruiters given the ongoing battle against the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 people and infected over three million people worldwide, LinkedIn said.

But lifestyle changes during lockdown are also driving demand for financial consultants, factory workers, animators and game designers, and delivery workers.

Overall, the hiring rate has plunged in the first quarter from the year-ago period, and in late April remains lower than a year ago across most countries.

But the data offers hope with a gradual uptick in China, which leads the world in surfacing from a months-long lockdown.

LinkedIn, with more than 690-million users worldwide, counts new hires when people add a new employer to their profile.

The rate is the number of new hires divided by the total number of LinkedIn members in a country.

The figures are not corroborated by official jobs data and do not represent the actual number of jobs in an economy.

“We are confident that our data is directionally correct in that there has been a huge decline in hiring in the US and abroad,” Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn in California, said.

Hiring in China plummeted 50% during the height of its crisis in mid-February from 12 months earlier.

Since restrictions were eased in early April, the rate has inched up, and for the week ending April 24 was 3% lower than the same period in 2019.

Hiring in the US, UK, France and Italy remains hugely depressed, but is falling less rapidly than a few weeks ago as the countries pass the peak of their epidemics.

Retailers including Walmart, Amazon.com and Instacart have said they would hire a total of more than 700,000 workers to meet a surge in demand for groceries and household essentials during the outbreak.

Unilever, whose products include soap and shampoo, confirmed on Wednesday it was hiring to fill 300 jobs globally.

Nestle is looking to fill 5,000 full-time US positions.

Fidelity Investments, a Boston-based financial services firm, said it had accelerated recruitment because of the pandemic and was looking to fill at least 2,000 full-time roles for financial consultants, software engineers and customer service staff.

Companies hiring in the US and other countries also include Apple Inc; ByteDance, the Chinese parent of TikTok; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; and aerospace and defence company Lockheed Martin Corp.

The International Labour Organisation warned on Wednesday that 1.6-billion workers, or nearly half of the global workforce, especially in the informal economy, could lose their livelihoods.

Record numbers have applied for US jobless benefits since mid-March and the unemployment rate is expected to soar to 16%, White House economic adviser Kevin Hasset said this week, from a 50-year low of 3.5% before the pandemic. — Reuters