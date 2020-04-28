It’s back to school in China's cities

Children in China’s two most important cities went back to school on Monday after more than three months at home, as coronavirus restrictions eased and governments around the world began charting a path out of the pandemic lockdown.

Europe’s four worst-affected countries all reported marked drops in their daily death tolls, offering hope that the outbreak may have peaked in some places — at least for now.

But leaders and experts remain divided on how quickly to revive shuttered economies while maintaining a delicate balance between freedom and safety.

Italy and New York laid out partial reopening plans, with France and Spain to follow suit this week, while tens of thousands of final-year pupils returned to school in Shanghai and Beijing.

“I’m glad, it’s been too long since I’ve seen my classmates,” 18-year-old Hang Huan said in Shanghai. “I’ve missed them a lot.”

Students in Beijing must have their temperatures checked at school gates and show “green” health codes on an app that calculates a person’s infection risk, according to the education ministry.

Virus numbers in China — where the disease first emerged late in 2019 — have dwindled as the country begins to cautiously lift control measures, though fears remain of a potential resurgence and cases imported from abroad.

Primary schools in Norway also reopened on Monday, along with some businesses in Switzerland while New Zealand prepared to begin its phased exit from lockdown in the evening.

“There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared. “We have won that battle.”

In an Oslo suburb, Karine Rabbe brought her seven-year-old daughter Tilde to school in the rain after six weeks of online teaching.

“She was ready at six o’clock this morning, three hours early. She was so excited to go back. No alarm clock, we don’t need that,” Rabbe said.

More than 205,000 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed across the globe — more than a quarter in the US.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 26,000, followed by Spain, France and Britain, all at well over 20,000.

But on Sunday, Britain’s daily tally was the lowest since March 31, while Italy and Spain’s were the lowest in a month. France’s toll was a drop of more than a third on the previous day’s figures.

Those encouraging numbers blew relief through a continent frustrated by restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease.

“We cannot continue beyond this lockdown — we risk damaging the country’s socioeconomic fabric too much,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he unveiled a plan to emerge from Europe’s longest shutdown, in place since early March.

People will have to wear masks in public and rigorously observe social distancing measures when the country’s restrictions are eased on May 4.

Britain’s leader, Boris Johnson, returned to work on Monday after being treated in hospital for Covid-19, one of nearly 3-million people known to have been infected worldwide.

The pandemic has forced more than half of humanity into lockdowns, upending lives and tipping the global economy towards a recession of a severity not seen in decades.

Millions of Muslims are marking a Ramadan like no other under restrictions for a month of dusk-to-dawn fasting that in happier times involves large family meals.

Saudi Arabia partially lifted its curfew, but said it would maintain a round-the-clock lockdown in the holy city of Mecca.

In Spain, which has had some of the strictest measures in Europe, children ventured outside on Sunday for the first time since mid-March, some wearing small masks and gloves.

While cases and deaths plateau, the world remains in wait-and-see mode as scientists race to develop treatments and, eventually, a vaccine for the virus.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said a first stage of a reopening would start on May 15 if the number of admissions to hospitals decreases.

But for some conservative-led US states, that time frame is too long.

Rejecting the advice of top disease experts, Georgia has allowed thousands of businesses to resume operations, and Oklahoma will let restaurants and cinemas reopen from May.