Afghan men reject social distancing for religious gathering amid coronavirus

“We request people to follow the rules but they just don't listen, the religious preachers are not obeying too,” said Jailani Farhad, a spokesperson for Herat's provincial governor.

Verified photographs and videos shared on social media of the event organised last week on a vacant plot of land highlighted the challenges faced by officials to prevent gatherings organised by powerful religious preachers.

“We request people to take the virus seriously, for God's sake it is not a joke,” Farhad said.

As of April 26, Afghanistan reported 1,531 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 50 deaths, but international observers and medics on the ground believe the real number of infections could be much higher.

At least 390 infected people are from Herat province, which recorded eight deaths, with the majority of positive cases found among Afghan returnees from Iran, said health ministry officials in capital city, Kabul.

Up to 2,000 Afghans cross the border from Iran, a global coronavirus hotspot, every day into Herat, where there are just 10 ventilators and at least 10 provincial doctors are already sick from the coronavirus.

The country's health care system, hollowed out by decades of war, urgently needs as much as $2 billion to fight the epidemic and other medical crisis, said a senior western diplomat on condition of anonymity.

Reuters