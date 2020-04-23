LISTEN | SA will have a severe epidemic: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Infectious disease specialist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who chairs the government's advisory committee on Covid-19, has become a household name for being the man in the know about the coronavirus.

In this interview, Abdool Karim explains why SA’s lockdown has been so important, what recommendations his committee has put to the government to begin lifting it, and what progress is being made on treatments and vaccines.

LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY: