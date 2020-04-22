34 crew have virus on cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan

At least 34 crew members aboard a cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Nagasaki have tested positive for coronavirus, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Costa Atlantica first arrived in Nagasaki in January to undergo repairs, with several hundred crew on board.

Over the weekend, the ship's operator contacted local authorities seeking help to test suspected cases on board.

An initial four tests carried out on the ship revealed a first infection on Monday, with additional testing among 57 crew finding a total of 34 cases by Wednesday.

“Many infections have been confirmed on the ship,” Nagasaki governor Hodo Nakamura told reporters on Wednesday.

“We hope that they will be able to go home in full health as soon as possible. We are asking the national government for help.”

Nakamura said those infected and other crew members remain on the ship, adding that the ship's operator has told local officials that crew members are self-isolating.

Japanese officials have not yet been on board, with testing carried out by medical personnel among the ship's crew using kits supplied by local medical facilities.

Japanese officials said they needed more time to draw up a detailed plan and gather enough trained personnel and more equipment before boarding the ship.

Nagasaki officials said no-one on board the ship was believed to be in serious condition so far.