Lockdown takes cheer out of Zim independence celebration

Celebrations include martial displays, acrobatics and live music performances.

“However, the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic is seeing us endure a necessary lockdown in our homes,” Mnangagwa said, imploring Zimbabweans to stay at home, practise social-distancing and regularly wash hands.

“That way we celebrate our independence by saving lives and our economy.”

Mnangagwa, who imposed a three-week lockdown, thanked citizens and donor countries “for the collective response” in trying to fighting the pandemic.

“May this national character continue to grow and flourish,” he said.

Mnangagwa said his government would not go back on controversial land reforms launched by his predecessor Robert Mugabe to seize white-owned farms.

He said the land reform programme remains a fundamental “cog to our independence and sovereignty”.

“The land shall remain united with the people and the people to their land.

“To this there is no wavering or going back. However, we shall not shy away from fine-tuning our strategies to enhance land utilisation, equitable access and productivity,” he said.

Meanwhile, he commended the EU for relaxing sanctions imposed on members of the ruling elite and institutions with links to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

“I implore Washington to promptly lift the illegal sanctions against us without any preconditions,” Mnangagwa said. — AFP