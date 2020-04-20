Hungry Americans turn to food banks to survive

American families slammed by the coronavirus pandemic are turning more and more to food banks to get by, waiting hours for donations in lines of cars stretching as far as the eye can see.

And with 22-million people out of work seemingly overnight as business after business closes under the great lockdown, these charities feeding hungry and scared people fear the day will come when they cannot cope with the tsunami of demand.

On Tuesday, for instance, about 1,000 cars lined up at a distribution centre set up in Pennsylvania by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Demand for its bags of food soared nearly 40% in March.

At eight centres like that one, about 227 metric tons of food were placed in the boots of cars of families suddenly unable to put meals on the table, the organisation’s vice-president, Brian Gulish, said.

“A lot of people are utilising our service for the first time. They’ve never turned to a food bank before,” Gulish said.

“So they do not know there is a network of 350 distribution points in southwest Pennsylvania.

“That’s why those lines are so long. Because they don’t know the network we have,” Gulish said.

All over America, from New Orleans to Detroit, people abruptly stripped of a salary are flocking to food banks — sad scenes of desperation among people waiting for their small share of stimulus money included in the $2.2-trillion (R41.3-trillion) emergency relief package approved by Congress last month.

Perhaps the most dramatic picture of some Americans’ new food insecurity unfolded on April 9 in San Antonio, Texas, where a staggering 10,000 cars showed up at one food bank, with some families arriving the night before to just sit and wait.

“We have gone for months without work,” a woman who gave her name only as Alana said at a food distribution centre in Chelsea in suburban Boston.

“I found a lady yesterday with a 15-day-old baby, a newborn. The husband is not working, she has two more kids. She had no food in her house,” Alana said.

Everywhere, food bank officials say their needs in the pandemic era have skyrocketed all of a sudden — by 30%, for example, at a network in Akron, Ohio.

“We built a supply chain over the years that would serve a certain anticipated need for food,” Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers said.

“Ramping that up 30% overnight is nearly impossible.”

In part this is because the food banks are caught up in the maelstrom that has hit the US food industry.

With restaurants closed because of the lockdown, Americans are stocking up on everything in grocery stores, which can no longer make as many product donations as they usually did.

This is also the case for restaurants that often donate surplus food to homeless shelters.

Fortunately, the US food industry is, in fact, making donations.

Food banks including 200 local branches of an organisation called Feeding America are even getting special kinds of loads to hand out.

US food giant JM Smucker, maker of many well-known products such as Folgers coffee, is a regular donor and has sent extra pallets of food to banks in Ohio.

Cash donations are also coming in, ranging from anonymous people to the likes of Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, who donated $100m (R1.8bn) to Feeding America.

“If it wasn’t for that, these food banks would not be able to meet this demand,” Flowers said.

As supply chains get more complex and the legions of desperate families grow, there is the issue of those manning the food banks, who are simply exhausted after weeks of toil.

“Our staff is worn out. They’ve been working so hard. We’re all ready for this to end,” Flowers said. — AFP