Director denies virus came from Wuhan lab

Chinese scientists have said the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife.

But the existence of the facility has fuelled theories that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically its P4 laboratory, which is equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

In an interview with state media, published on Saturday, laboratory director Yuan Zhiming said “there's no way this virus came from us”.

None of his staff had been infected, he said, adding the “whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus”.

The institute already dismissed the theory in February, saying it had shared information about the pathogen with the World Health Organisation in early January.