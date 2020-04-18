At least 300,000 Africans expected to die in pandemic: UN agency

The Covid-19 pandemic will probably kill at least 300,000 Africans and risks pushing 29m into extreme poverty, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) said yesterday, calling for a $100bn (R1.77-trillion) safety net for the continent.

Africa’s 54 countries have so far reported fewer than 20,000 confirmed cases of the disease, just a fraction of the more than two million cases reported globally. But the World Health Organisation warned on Thursday that Africa could see as many as 10m cases in three to six months.

“To protect and build towards our shared prosperity at least $100bn is needed to immediately resource a health and social safety net response,” the Uneca report said.

Uneca is also backing a call by African finance ministers for an additional $100bn in stimulus, which would include a halt to all external debt service.

The agency modelled four scenarios based on the level of preventive measures introduced by African governments.

In the total absence of such interventions, the study calculated more than 1.2bn Africans would be infected and 3.3m would die this year. Africa has a total population of about 1.3bn.

Most of Africa, however, has already mandated social distancing measures, ranging from curfews and travel guidelines in some countries to full lockdowns in others.

Yet even its best-case scenario, where governments introduce intense social distancing once a threshold of 0.2 deaths per 100,000 people per week is reached, Africa would see 122.8m infections, 2.3m hospitalisations and 300,000 deaths.

Combating the disease will be complicated by the fact that 36% of Africans have no access to household washing facilities, and the continent counts just 1.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. France, in comparison, has 5.98 beds per 1,000 people.