Japan firm offers spouses apartments to avoid 'coronavirus divorce'

Worried about a “coronavirus divorce”?

An enterprising Japanese short-term rental firm is marketing its empty apartments as a way for stressed couples to get some time apart during the virus lockdown.

“Please consult with us before thinking about 'coronavirus divorce'," the Tokyo-based Kasoku urges customers, offering its Airbnb-like fully-furnished units as “temporary shelters” for people to escape the family, whether to work or just get some peace and quiet.

Japan's government has declared a state of emergency in seven regions over the virus outbreak.

While the measures do not include prohibitions on going out, people have been asked to avoid unnecessary outings, schools are closed and many people are working from home.

For those finding that arrangement onerous, Kasoku is offering apartments priced at 4,400 yen ($40) a day.