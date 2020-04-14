Crossing Atlantic on driftwood rafts was monkey business
Monkeys made a 1,400km ocean journey on driftwood from Africa to the Amazon 34-million years ago, according to a study.
Four tooth fossils of a newly discovered species of parapithecid primate have been found in the Peruvian Amazon, according to an article in the journal Science...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.