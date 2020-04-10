US man arrested for beating up mom over toilet paper

A California man was arrested this week after allegedly punching his mother -- who had apparently hidden the family's stash of toilet paper because of his excessive use of the hot commodity.

Police were called to the family's home in Saugus, north of Los Angeles, at 3:00 am Monday following a dispute over the whereabouts of the hygiene product, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, told AFP.

The argument between Adrian Yan and his mother escalated and he punched her in the face, Miller said. He was detained on charges of battery, she added.