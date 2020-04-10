Nigerian medical staff resent arrival of Chinese team to help fight virus

A group of Chinese medics arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, despite angry criticism from Nigerian health workers.

The 15-strong team was greeted by senior officials at Abuja airport after flying in on a month-long deployment with a planeload of medical supplies.

China — where the first outbreak of the Covid-19 disease occurred — has dispatched medics and supplies across the globe in a soft power push to burnish its image.

But the move to send help to Nigeria sparked an irate backlash from the country's biggest doctors' union.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Medical Association condemned the planned deployment as “a thing of embarrassment” to health workers fighting the disease in Africa's most populous country “under deplorable conditions”.