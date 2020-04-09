Joy, relief as exodus from Wuhan begins
Voicing joy and excitement from behind face masks, tens of thousands of people fled Wuhan on Wednesday after a 76-day travel ban was lifted on the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged.
Previously quiet train and bus stations bustled as an exodus began from the city of 11 million, with some passengers wearing hazmat suits.
Hao Mei, a single parent from the nearby city of Enshi, said her two children had been home alone since she got stuck in Wuhan, where she works in a school kitchen.
“You have no idea! I was already up around 4am,” the 39-year-old said as she waited to board a train.
“I felt so good. My kids are so excited.
“Mum is finally coming home
“At the start of the lockdown, I cried every night.
“I was really miserable, because my little girl is still young — she’s only 10.”
Up to 55,000 people were expected to leave Wuhan on Wednesday just by train, according to government estimates.
Streams of cars headed out of the city on Wednesday morning, after barricades on its outskirts were dismantled with the ban on outbound travel being lifted at midnight.
Ferries, trams and taxis resumed operations, and the airport reopened for domestic flights, with queuing passengers in protective wear wheeling cases.
State news agency Xinhua said there would be about 200 inbound and outbound flights leaving the city on Wednesday.
A group of medics leaving Wuhan hugged their colleagues from the city goodbye as they prepared to fly home.
Wuhan introduced an unprecedented quarantine lockdown on January 23 in a bid to stop the spread of the then-mysterious respiratory virus.
Chinese disease control officials said in January that the virus likely leapt from wildlife to humans at a Wuhan market that sold wild animals for food.
The rest of surrounding Hubei province quickly followed Wuhan, cutting tens of millions of people off from the world.
As the virus spread rapidly around the globe, many countries imposed similar measures, forcing about half of humanity into some form of lockdown.
But while the pandemic continues to worsen in many other parts of the world, the quarantine measures have appeared to pay off in Wuhan and other parts of China.
Officially reported deaths and overall infections have plummeted in recent weeks.
China’s ruling Communist Party — accused of an initial attempt to cover up the outbreak — has portrayed its subsequent containment efforts as a huge success.
“Wuhan deserves to be called the city of heroes,” blared an announcement on one of the city’s train station PA systems on Wednesday.
“Wuhan has lost a lot in this epidemic and Wuhan people have paid a big price,” a 21-year-old man surnamed Yao, who was heading back to his restaurant job in Shanghai, said.
“Now that the lockdown has been lifted, I think we’re all pretty happy.”
Restrictions began to be eased for residents of Hubei, which suffered the majority of China's officially reported 3,300 deaths, about two weeks ago.
Authorities, however, waited until Wednesday to allow normal traffic out of Wuhan amid lingering fears elsewhere in China that people from the city pose a risk.
Those fears were evident throughout Wuhan despite the buzz of excitement.
At Hankou train station, a robot whizzed through crowds spraying disinfectant and playing a message reminding them to wear face masks.
Passengers also had to submit to temperature checks and show a green “health code” on their phones, meaning they are considered healthy, allowing them to travel.
Many travellers from Wuhan will also face two-week quarantines in their destination provinces.
Various restrictions on movement in the sprawling metropolis will remain in place to guard against a second wave of infections.
Schools in Wuhan will remain closed and citizens are being discouraged from leaving the city, or even their own residential neighbourhoods.
Nearly half the people expected to leave Wednesday were bound for Guangdong province, a magnet for migrant workers. — AFP