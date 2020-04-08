Britain’s Johnson ‘stable’ in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in intensive care in London’s St Thomas’ hospital on Tuesday, raising serious concerns about his health as the country recorded its highest daily death toll.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” his official spokesperson said.

He said the 55-year-old Conservative leader was receiving “standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance” and had not required a ventilator.

Johnson is the most high-profile government leader to become infected and messages of support flooded in from across Britain and the world.

He was admitted to intensive care on Monday evening and asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him “where necessary”, effectively putting him in charge.

Johnson had already spent Sunday night at the hospital after concerns he still had a cough and high temperature 10 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

His transfer to intensive care is unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency.

For many people it brought home the seriousness of the disease that has so far killed 6,159 people in Britain, with a record 786 new deaths reported in a daily update on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty shocking, and also it just shows that it can affect anyone,” Mark Gillis, a Londoner who works for a media agency, said.