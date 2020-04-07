WATCH | New year, 'Newme': Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation

Business Breakthrough (BBT) University in Tokyo held a graduation ceremony for students using avatar robots. This was done remotely and controlled by graduating students in their homes.

The avatar robots, called "Newme" by developer ANA Holdings, were dressed in standard graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony, and were complete with tablets projecting the graduates' faces.

The ceremony was held for only four graduating students to avoid a "large gathering" during the pandemic, according to BBT's press release. Nevertheless, university staff and an entourage of media were present during the ceremony.