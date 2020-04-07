World

Prayers for Boris Johnson as he fights coronavirus in ICU

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 07 April 2020
Boris Johnson.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty

World leaders and global citizens continue to flood Twitter to wish UK prime minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after his condition worsened.

Downing Street released a statement confirming that his Covid-19 symptoms had worsened and that he was taken to an intensive care unit in hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

Two weeks ago, Johnson announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus via Twitter. He said he would be working from home as he had developed mild symptoms which included a temperature and persistent cough.

US president Donald Trump conveyed his well wishes during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

Here's a glimpse of other Twitter reactions:

Our Direct Human Ancestor Homo Erectus Is Older Than We Thought
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions

