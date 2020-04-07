Japan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion stimulus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to announce a state of emergency on Tuesday for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres.

The government is also planning to finalise a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) - equal to 20% of Japan's economic output - to cushion the heavy impact of the pandemic on the world's third-largest economy.

Abe will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. (1000 GMT), after seeking formal advice on declaring the emergency from a panel of experts.

"Japan and countries overseas and facing their biggest crisis in recent years because of the coronavirus outbreak," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Japan has so far been spared the massive outbreaks seen in other global hotspots, but a recent, steady rise in infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas led to growing calls for Abe to announce a state of emergency.

Tokyo has seen coronavirus infections more than double to 1,116 in the past week, accounting for the highest number of patients in the country. Nationwide, cases have climbed past 4,000 with 93 deaths as of Monday.