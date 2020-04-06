Australian police to probe cruise ship deaths

Australian police on Sunday launched a criminal investigation after thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Sydney and 10 later died of the illness.

The government last month allowed 2,700 passengers to walk off the Carnival Australia-owned Ruby Princess and travel to their homes around the country — despite a ban on cruise ships docking in Australia being announced just days earlier.

New South Wales state police commissioner Mick Fuller said on Sunday that the ship’s operators would be investigated over alleged “absolute discrepancies” between information provided to authorities and the requirements of the law.

“The key question that remains unanswered, and a criminal or coronial investigation will need to be conducted, is were Carnival crew transparent in contextualising the true patient and crew health conditions relevant to Covid-19?” he said.