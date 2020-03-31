Disgusting! Amazon delivery man caught on camera smearing his spit all over a package

With the Covid-29 pandemic still raging, an Amazon delivery man was caught on camera spitting on a customer's package before leaving it at the door.

According to an ABC News report, the incident took place in the Hancock Park neighbourhood in Los Angeles in the US.

In the surveillance footage on YouTube, the man wearing a vest with the Amazon logo on the back can be seen leaning over to spit on the package and then smearing it with his hand before snapping a photo of the delivery.

Watch video below: