Zim brings back the US dollar as it attempts to deal with Covid-19

Zimbabwe has temporarily reintroduced the use of the US dollar as a medium of exchange as part of its fight against Covid-19, the Reserve Bank said.

The country outlawed the use of foreign currency in June last year as it sought to reintroduce the Zimbabwe dollar demonetised in 2009 after reaching world record hyperinflation.

The US dollar makes a return when annual inflation stands at 1,106% and US$1 is equivalent to ZW$45. The move, according to Governor John Mangudya, is to promote social distancing.

“Government, through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, would like to advise the public that it is making it easier for the transacting public to conduct business during this difficult period by making available an option to pay using free funds for goods and services chargeable in local currency.