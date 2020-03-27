World

WATCH | British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

By Khanyisile Ngcobo - 27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson has contracted Covid-19, he announced on Friday. File photo.
Image: Hannah McKay/Reuters

British PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Friday afternoon. 

Johnson, one of the first world leaders to contract the virus, posted a video on Twitter confirming he'd tested positive for the deadly virus, which has claimed thousands of lives since it emerged late last year. 

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," Johnson said in his post.

Johnson's joins a growing list of high-profile people who've tested positive for Covid-19, including Prince Charles, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba and his wife.

* This is a developing story

