WATCH | British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
British PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Friday afternoon.
Johnson, one of the first world leaders to contract the virus, posted a video on Twitter confirming he'd tested positive for the deadly virus, which has claimed thousands of lives since it emerged late last year.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," Johnson said in his post.
Johnson's joins a growing list of high-profile people who've tested positive for Covid-19, including Prince Charles, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba and his wife.
