WATCH | British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

British PM Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Johnson, one of the first world leaders to contract the virus, posted a video on Twitter confirming he'd tested positive for the deadly virus, which has claimed thousands of lives since it emerged late last year.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," Johnson said in his post.