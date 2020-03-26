Prince Charles self-isolates after contracting coronavirus

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus but is in good health and is now self-isolating in his home on Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

“The Prince of Wales has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.”

A royal source said Charles was tested on Monday and got the results on Tuesday. Charles has spoken to his mother and his children.

He last saw the 93-year-old monarch earlier this month, before he would have been infectious.

“Her majesty the queen remains in good health,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

A royal source said that the earliest Charles would have been infectious was March 13.

Queen Elizabeth left London for Windsor Castle on March 19. She is with her husband Philip, 98.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the Clarence House statement said. — Reuters



