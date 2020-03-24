General Motors accelerates 'Project V' to build ventilators in Indiana

General Motors Co and medical equipment maker Ventec are speeding up efforts under a partnership code-named “Project V” to build ventilators at a GM plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

GM said on Monday that work at the plant, which makes small electronic components for cars, is part of Ventec's effort to expand ventilator production.

GM has arranged for the supply of 95% of the parts needed to build ventilators and is seeking to source the remaining 37 parts, according to an e-mail to suppliers from Shilpan Amin, GM's vice-president of global purchasing.

The goal of the venture is to build up to 200,000 ventilators, said people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified.

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday that US automakers GM, Ford Motor Co and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the outbreak. It was not clear what Trump meant by the companies “being given the go ahead”.

“Ventec Life Systems and General Motors have been working around the clock to implement plans to build more critical care ventilators,” GM spokesperson Dan Flores said in an e-mail on Monday. “With GM’s support, Ventec is now planning exponentially higher ventilator production as fast as possible.

“As part of those efforts, GM is exploring the feasibility to build ventilators for Ventec at a GM facility in Kokomo, Indiana,” he added.