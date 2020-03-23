Huawei hands over R1m to assist SA’s Covid-19 fight

Chinese multinational technology company Huawei has donated R1m to the South African department of health to support the efforts to lessen the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to the donation by Huawei, the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association also contributed R2m.

“The money will be used for testing and managing the outbreak,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize at the Chinese embassy in Pretoria on Monday.

Mkhize said the donation was an important milestone of friendship, solidarity and partnership from Huawei and and other chinese businesses. Mkhize showed appreciation to China for looking after South African nationals in China, and confirmed that South Africans in China remain unaffected despite the 80,000 total infections in the country.

Huawei South Africa CEO Spawn Fan said: “We are a committed ICT and social partner to South African business, government and society; this donation is our obligation as a concerned party.”