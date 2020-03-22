Zimbabwe system 'inadequate' to take on coronavirus

In Chitungwiza, a town of half-a-million people south of Harare, several women are waiting at the water pump with large cans, concern etched on their faces, fearful of the growing threat of the coronavirus.

"We can go for months without running water," said one woman, especially worried after the confirmation of the first two cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, a country that is already teetering on the edge of an economic abyss.

"I doubt that we are prepared as a country to mitigate or to respond to this deadly coronavirus," said George Mangava, another local.

"As a Chitungwiza resident our main concern is running water," he added.

The lack of water has multiple effects, primarily on diet and hygiene.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began in China at the end of last year the worldwide mantra has been to "wash your hands" thoroughly and often to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

But in Zimbabwe, a southern African country on its knees after two decades of economic misrule, basic infrastructures are failing and health services are all but extinct.

"If we go to the local clinic you hardly find the most basic drug Paracetamol," Mangava complained.