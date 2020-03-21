Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings

A cluster of 35 coronavirus cases linked to a marriage ceremony near Sydney and new government measures have hit Australia's multi-billion-dollar wedding industry and forced many tearful couples to cancel the big day.

Restrictions on gatherings of more than 100 people were announced this week in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Among the new rules was the stipulation that indoor events should allow at least four square metres (43 square feet) per person, while the government has advised people to stay at least one metre away from one another.

The outbreak and new rules have thrown the wedding industry -- worth around Aus$4 billion (US$2.3 billion) a year in Australia -- into limbo.

"You're not just dealing with having to cancel an event... that people have been literally dreaming and thinking non-stop about," Sydney-based wedding planner Lara Beesley told AFP on Saturday.

"It's very heartbreaking to see and there's been lots of teary phone calls."