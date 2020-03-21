Covid-19: With churches closing, US priest offers drive-through confessions

Despite the drive-through's all-American pedigree, Father Holmer came up with the idea last week after seeing South Korea organise drive-through tests for the coronavirus.

“The diocese cancelled all masses to tamp down the spread of the infection. But the decision about confession was kind of up in the air,” he told AFP.

“So I said, I'll just get in the parking lot, and that way I can avoid getting it myself and people can avoid any transmission. It's more open air, so there's like air flow and all that good stuff.”

Holmer takes care to keep a safe distance from his flock and asks parishioners to stay in their vehicles.

With couples or families, each person takes their turn sitting in the driver's seat. For those wishing an anonymous confession, the priest covers his eyes with a bandanna.

'God is with us now'

On the third Friday before Lent, a day of fasting and repentance, the line of cars quickly grows long and a seminary student is pressed into service as a traffic marshal.

“It's a weird thing to think about the spiritual and the physical at the same time,” admits the priest, who sometimes asks drivers to cut their engines to maintain the secrecy of the confession.

“You don't want people to overhear each other so we've got to keep cars at a certain distance,” he said.

He said people had been very grateful to be able to receive the sacrament.

“People are so happy to see that we are still able to be on their side even if we are not able to celebrate mass,” the priest said.