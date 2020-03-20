Anxious Chinese urge kin to leave virus-hit Europe

Under pressure from anxious parents, Chinese citizens living in virus-hit Europe are flocking back home, with some even flying on private jets to escape the spiralling number of infections overseas.

With new domestic coronavirus cases falling to zero in China, the country where the disease first emerged now looks like a safe haven compared to the worsening crisis abroad.

Tens of thousands of students and professionals, as well as footballers from first division teams training abroad, are coming home.

But their return is fraught with difficulty: flights are expensive and infrequent, there have been infection cases on planes and 14 days in quarantine -- generally in a hotel at the returnee's expense -- is mandatory upon arrival.

"My parents were very worried, they called me every day," said Zhao Yidong, a 29-year-old IT consultant who returned from France.

"I had three weeks left in France but with Trump closing the American borders to people coming from Europe, I was afraid that China would also block its (borders) to them too," he told AFP by phone from a two-star hotel in the eastern city of Yangzhou, where he has been quarantined.

"So I preferred to return earlier."

When he arrived in Shanghai, he underwent medical checks, before being taken to the hotel by authorities.

"Morale is very good. I have nothing to complain about: every day, a doctor examines us and the employees drop three full meals outside the door for us," he said.

The government pays for half his stay, while the rest is at his expense: 1,680 yuan ($236) for 14 nights.

"I fully applaud this quarantine. I prefer this than risk infecting my family."