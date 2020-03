‘Don’t panic’ advises woman who recovered from the virus

An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are worried: Don't panic — but do think about high-risk individuals and stay home if you feel ill.

Elizabeth Schneider lives in Seattle, in Washington state, which has the most deaths in the US from the disease.

The 37-year-old said she was sharing her story “to give people a little bit of hope” through her own relatively mild experience with the infection, which she treated herself from home.

But, she added, “obviously, it's not something to be completely nonchalant about, because there are a lot of people who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.

“That means that we need to be extra vigilant about staying home, isolating ourselves from others.”

Schneider first began experiencing flu-like symptoms on February 25, three days after going to a party that was later identified as the place where at least five other people also got infected.

“I woke up feeling tired, but it was nothing more than what you normally feel when you have to get up and go to work, and I had been very busy the previous weekend.” Wednesday.

By midday, however, she felt a headache coming on, along with a fever and body aches. She decided to leave the office and went home.

After waking up from a nap, Schneider found she had a high temperature, which peaked at 39.4ºC.

“And at that point, I started to shiver uncontrollably, and I was getting the chills and getting tingling in my extremities, so that was a little concerning,” she said.

She turned to over-the-counter flu medications to treat the symptoms and called a friend to be on standby in case she needed to be taken to an emergency room — but the fever began to recede in the coming days.

Schneider had been following news reports about the novel coronavirus. The first US case was detected in Washington in late January.

The state has since gone on to become the epicentre of the disease in the country, with more than 260 cases and at least two dozen deaths. Nationwide, there have been more than 1,100 cases and 30 deaths.

Because she didn't have the most common symptoms like a cough or shortness of breath, “I thought, OK, well that's definitely why I don't have coronavirus,” said Schneider.

She had got a flu shot but assumed her illness was a different strain. A visit to the doctor would only result in her being asked to go home, rest and drink plenty of fluids.

A few days later, however, she discovered through a friend's Facebook post that several people from the party had all developed similar symptoms, and she began to get more suspicious.

Several of these people went to their doctors, where they were found to be negative for the flu, but they were not offered coronavirus tests because they too were not coughing or having trouble breathing.

Knowing that she would also likely be turned down for the test, she decided to enrol in a flu research programme, hoping it might provide an answer. She was sent a nasal swab kit, which she mailed back.

“I finally got a phone call and a researcher told me I had tested positive for COVID-19".

By this time, her symptoms had already subsided, and she was told by local health authorities to remain at home for at least seven days after the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after they had subsided.

It's now been a week since she's felt better. She has started going out for errands but is still avoiding large gatherings and continuing to work from home.

“The message is don't panic,” said Schneider. “If you think that you have it, you probably do; you should probably get tested.”

“If your symptoms aren't life-threatening, simply stay at home, medicate with over-the-counter medicines, drink lots of water, get a lot of rest and check out the shows you want to binge-watch.".- AFP