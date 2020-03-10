No, cocaine, alcohol and chlorine are not a cure for coronavirus - French government

The French government has responded to disinformation surrounding the coronavirus, the most recent including claims that cocaine could help protect citizens against the disease.

The rumour about using the illegal drug to kill the virus appeared to have surfaced from viral memes showing headlines saying cocaine is a viable protection method, The Independent reported.

The French health department has published various posts on social media and their official website that aim to manage the spread of fake news amid growing panic about Covid-19 continuing to infect the globe, with 1,400 cases confirmed in France alone.

The government has also advised against spraying alcohol or chlorine on to the skin, clarified that coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, and that hand sanitisers are not carcinogenic.