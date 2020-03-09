Virus lockdown to affect 15-million Italians

More than 15-million people across a vast swathe of northern Italy awoke on Sunday to find themselves cut off from the rest of the country, after the government imposed a virtual lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte signed off on plans that strictly limit movement in and out of the north, including Venice and the financial capital of Milan, for nearly a month.

“The virus closes the heart of the north,” the Stampa daily’s headline read, while Il Messaggero went with “Half of Italy shuts”.

It was not clear how strictly the order would be enforced or how authorities could prevent people from leaving.

The decree said that only people with a “serious” reason that could be postponed, such as urgent work or family issues, would be allowed in or out of the quarantine zones, which affect a quarter of Italy’s population of 60-million.

But it does allow for the return home of those who were in the affected areas but live elsewhere, including tourists.

Flights appeared to be operating normally out of Milan and Venice airports, while it was business as usual at train stations.

Streets in Milan were largely deserted.

With more than 230 fatalities, Italy has recorded the most deaths from the Covid-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak began in December.

The new rules came shortly after news that the number of people infected had jumped by more than 1,200 in just 24 hours.