Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a tight election in Israel yesterday, but was still short of a governing majority in the third national ballot in less than a year, partial results showed.

Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party, claimed victory in Monday’s vote over former armed forces chief Benny Gantz, of the centrist Blue and White.

With nearly three-quarters of the votes counted, Netanyahu appeared three seats short of a majority in Israel’s parliament, a gap signalling there may be deadlock yet again.

A win for Netanyahu, 70, would be testimony to the political durability of Israel’s longest-serving leader, who is facing a looming corruption trial.

It would also pave the way for Netanyahu to annex, after the election, Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and the region’s Jordan Valley, under a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal, saying it was killing their dream of establishing a viable state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

With about 72% of votes counted, Likud led Blue and White by 35 seats to 32.

Together with right-wing and religious parties, Netanyahu could build a 58-seat coalition in the 120-seat parliament.

Unless things shift as remaining votes are tallied, complicated political negotiations await.

In the previous election in September, Blue and White took 33 seats to Likud’s 32, but Gantz, like Netanyahu, was unable to put together a ruling coalition.

Netanyahu had campaigned vigorously on his “security-first” platform and his loyal base of blue-collar voters stood firmly behind him.

“What a joyous night,” Netanyahu told a cheering crowd in Tel Aviv.

“This victory is especially sweet, because it is a victory against all odds.”

Gantz said the election could result in another deadlock.

“I understand and share the feeling of disappointment and pain because it is not the result we wanted,” he said.

Netanyahu’s re-election bid has been complicated by his indictment on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud over allegations he granted state favours to Israeli media barons in return for favourable coverage, and wrongfully received gifts.

The trial begins on March 17.

During the campaign, Gantz accused Netanyahu of seeking to retain power to promote legislation barring authorities from putting a serving prime minister on trial.

Netanyahu has portrayed Gantz, 60, as a coward. — Reuters