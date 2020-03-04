China threatens retaliation over US 'bullying' of state media

China threatened on Tuesday to retaliate against US "bullying" after Washington imposed staff cuts on Chinese state media, two weeks after China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters.

The US said its decision on Monday to require Beijing's state-run media to cut the number of Chinese nationals employed in the US was based on levelling numbers between the countries.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China "strongly opposes and condemns" the US announcement, adding that it effectively means the expulsion of Chinese journalists.

"Out of a Cold War mindset and ideological bias, the US State Department uses groundless reasons to politically oppress Chinese media organisations based in the US," Zhao said.

He said the move exposes "the hypocrisy of the United States' so-called freedom of the press as blatant double standard and hegemonic bullying".

On February 19 China ordered three reporters from The Wall Street Journal — two Americans and an Australian — out of the country in its harshest move against international media in years.

China said it took action because the newspaper had not apologised for a "racially discriminatory" headline that read "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia" and appeared on an opinion column about the nation's fight against the coronavirus.

The three journalists were not involved in writing the opinion piece.

Two of them left the country last week, but the third has been reporting in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been under quarantine since late December to contain the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

In its annual report released on Monday, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said Beijing was using visas as a weapon to intimidate foreign press "like never before" and feared it was preparing to kick out more reporters.

It said China had also been reducing the time journalists can stay, with at least 12 correspondents issued credentials for only six months or less.

A US State Department official said five Chinese media outlets, which last month were reclassified by the United States as foreign missions, would be allowed to employ a maximum of 100 Chinese nationals as of March 13, down from around 160.

The organisation most affected by the new restriction will be the state news agency Xinhua, which will be allowed to keep 59 Chinese staff in the US, according to the official.

Citing a "deepening crackdown" on all forms of independent reporting inside China, Trump administration officials said Beijing's attacks on free speech were worse than they were a decade ago, comparing them to those of the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

"For years, the government of the People’s Republic of China has imposed increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation against American and other foreign journalists operating in China," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Monday's decision was not particularly linked to the Wall Street Journal case nor the content the Chinese outlets in question produced, senior State Department officials told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We've been imploring the Chinese for years and years now to improve their treatment of journalists in China. So, this is not linked to any one particular incident," one US official said, but added that the expulsion of Journal reporters was a "fairly egregious" example.

While the US officials said the move was not an expulsion of Chinese nationals, they acknowledge that the people whose visas are contingent on their ability to work in the US may be forced to leave.

Tensions between the two superpowers have escalated since President Donald Trump came to office three years ago, with disputes over issues ranging from trade to accusations of Chinese spying in the US and to US support for Taiwan.

— Reuters