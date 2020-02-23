Cover up or be censored: Cambodia orders women not look sexy on Facebook

A crackdown in Cambodia on women who wear provocative clothing while selling goods via Facebook live streams was slammed by women's rights groups on Wednesday as dangerous and baseless.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said low cut tops were an affront to Cambodian culture and ordered authorities to track down Facebook vendors who wear them to sell items like clothes and beauty products - a popular trend in the conservative country.

"Go to their places and order them to stop live-streaming until they change to proper clothes," the prime minister told the government's Cambodian National Council for Women on Monday.

"This is a violation of our culture and tradition," he said, adding that such behaviour contributed to sexual abuse and violence against women.

While Cambodia's young population is increasingly educated, many expect women to be submissive and quiet, a legacy of Chbap Srey, an oppressive code of conduct for women in the form of a poem that was on primary school curricula until 2007.