Somalia battles to contain locusts before crop harvesting

“The ministry of agriculture ... has declared a national emergency in view of the current desert locust upsurge that poses a major threat to Somalia’s fragile food security situation,” a ministry statement read.

Experts said the locust swarms were the result of extreme weather swings and Somalia’s declaration, the first country in the region to do so, was aimed at boosting national efforts to tackle the hungry insects.

The locusts have led to what the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has termed the worst situation in 25 years in the Horn of Africa.

“Food sources for people and their livestock are at risk,” the agriculture ministry said.

“The desert locust swarms are uncommonly large and consume huge amounts of crops and forage.”