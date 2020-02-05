Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'

President Donald Trump delivered a self-congratulatory State of the Union speech Tuesday on the eve of near certain acquittal in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for his re-election bid.

Facing a Democratic party stumbling from divisions and a chaotic start to the primaries, Trump strode confidently to the podium in the House of Representatives, where just last December he was impeached for abuse of office.

And he laid down an immediate marker that he was in campaign mode — with little intention of placating opponents — when he broke with custom by not shaking hands with the Democratic speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats repaid the favour throughout the speech by remaining in their seats, often in silence, while Republicans leapt up for standing ovation after ovation.

The sight perfectly captured the polarisation gripping the country ahead of November's elections.

Trump, however, struck a triumphant note, saying that he'd “launched the great American comeback.”

“We have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny,” he said.

The Republican said his policies of deregulation and tax cuts — criticised by opponents as harming the environment and favouring the wealthy over the poor — were responsible for “unparalleled success” in the economy.

He listed the North American USMCA trade pact, a trade deal with China, huge military spending, “unprecedented” measures to stop illegal immigration, and his bid to “end America's wars in the Middle East” as examples of fulfilling his commitments to voters.

“Unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises,” he said in the prepared remarks.