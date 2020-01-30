What does the surprise exit of Burundi's Nkurunziza mean?

President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision not to run in Burundi's elections in May has come as a surprise.

In 2015, his push for a third term led to the death of 1,200 people while more than 400,000 fled their homes, prompting a probe by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into intimidation and atrocities.

Three years later, a constitutional change allowed Nkurunziza to stay in power even longer, and until this weekend few believed he would step down.

But, in a move defying expectations, the ruling CNDD-FDD party picked a key member of the elite, General Evariste Ndayishimiye, as his successor.

Here are four key questions about what this means for the troubled East African nation.

Is this a real sign of change?

Among diplomats, members of civil society and the opposition interviewed by AFP, some see the move as a sign of hope.

They point to Ndayishimiye's personality -- described by one of his friends as "a rather open man, easy, who likes to joke and laugh with his friends" -- in contrast to the sterner Nkurunziza.

Ndayishimiye's name does not come up in the "numerous crimes of the regime", said Pacifique Nininahazwe, a civil society activist.

But Nkurunziza's influence over Ndayishimiye and his successor's intentions are unclear.

Thierry Vircoulon, an Africa expert at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), noted that Ndayishimiye "is a man who has belonged to the inner circle of the government for at least 15 years."

"It is the same system which is continuing. There will be no regime change in Burundi, just a change of people," he argued.

An African diplomat told AFP that Ndayishimiye had in recent months been touring the region "discreetly" visiting heads of state and African Union officials.

"Everywhere he has shown the regime's willingness to open up," he said.