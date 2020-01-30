Palestinians protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan

The Israeli army announced an increased presence in the West Bank and near Gaza Wednesday evening, as US President Donald Trump's controversial peace plan sparked outrage among Palestinians.

The plan, seen as overwhelmingly supportive of Israeli goals and drafted with no Palestinian input, gives the Jewish state a US green light to annex key parts of the occupied West Bank.

It was widely cheered in Israel, but sparked fury among Palestinians, with protests breaking out in the West Bank and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

One rocket was fired from the strip Wednesday evening.

In response, the army said, "(Israeli) fighter jets and aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip."

Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces clashed in various locations in the West Bank and further Palestinian protests are expected in the coming days.

The Israeli army announced Wednesday it would deploy additional troops in the West Bank and the near the Gaza Strip.

"Following the ongoing situation assessment, it has been decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria and Gaza Divisions with additional combat troops," the army said in a statement, using the Israeli terms for the West Bank.