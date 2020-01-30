Final moments of Kobe Bryants fatal crash revealed

Moments before US basketball great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash, the pilot had tried to climb out of a layer of clouds, but the aircraft then banked sharply and lurched towards the ground.

The twin-engined Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside 60 seconds later and burst into flames, killing all nine on board, according to details of Sunday’s crash revealed on Tuesday by federal aviation safety officials.

The death of Bryant, 41, an 18-time NBA all-star and one of the world’s most admired athletes, sent shock waves through the sports and entertainment worlds.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) estimated Bryant’s luxury passenger helicopter hit the ground at more than 610m a minute.