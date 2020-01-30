Final moments of Kobe Bryants fatal crash revealed
Moments before US basketball great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash, the pilot had tried to climb out of a layer of clouds, but the aircraft then banked sharply and lurched towards the ground.
The twin-engined Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside 60 seconds later and burst into flames, killing all nine on board, according to details of Sunday’s crash revealed on Tuesday by federal aviation safety officials.
The death of Bryant, 41, an 18-time NBA all-star and one of the world’s most admired athletes, sent shock waves through the sports and entertainment worlds.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) estimated Bryant’s luxury passenger helicopter hit the ground at more than 610m a minute.
“This is a pretty steep descent at high speed," NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told a briefing in Calabasas, a town next to the crash scene about 64km northwest of Los Angeles.
“The time from descent to impact was probably about a minute."
Radar data showed the helicopter had ascended to 2,300 feet — “he was trying to climb out of the cloud layer at the time" — and then began a left descending turn before air traffic control lost contact with it, Homendy said.
Investigators have offered no explanation for what might have led the aircraft to bank abruptly to one side and then plummet to the ground.
Investigators had surmised the helicopter was still in one piece before hitting the ground, Homendy said.
Clouds, fog and limited visibility reported in the area on Sunday were a key focus of the investigation, which would take at least a year to complete, she said.
The helicopter was not equipped with any kind of “terrain awareness and warning system," a device that might have alerted the pilot that the aircraft was dangerously close to the hillside.
Nor did the chopper carry a “black box" flight data recorder, which would make it easier to piece together the cause of the crash, she said.
Homendy briefed reporters as authorities completed the on-scene phase of the investigation, clearing the slope of remaining wreckage and human remains.
The NTSB team carted a truckload of debris away while medical examiners positively identified remains of four victims, including Bryant and the pilot.
Bryant, who retired from the National Basketball Association in 2016 after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was on his way to a youth sports academy with his daughter, Gianna.
Her team that he coached was due to compete in a tournament that day.
NTSB officials privately briefed relatives of the dead by telephone on Tuesday, but Homendy declined to say anything about what was discussed or who took part in the call.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said positive identifications had been made on four of the nine victims.
Besides Bryant and the pilot, Ara Zobayan, a commercial aviator and certified flight instructor with more than 8,200 hours of flight experience, medical examiners confirmed the identities of John Altobelli, an Orange Coast College baseball coach.
A fourth positive identification was made for Sarah Chester, who died in the crash with her 13-year-old daughter, Payton, another young basketball player involved in the tournament.
Altobelli's wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, a teammate of Gianna Bryant, were among the dead, along with an assistant coach, Christina Mauser. — Reuters