11 US troops wounded in attack on Iraq base

At least 11 US troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where US soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said, though the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.

“While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on al-Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” US Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban said in a statement on Thursday.

At the time of the attack, most of the 1,500 US soldiers at the base were tucked away in bunkers after advance warning from superiors.

The strike caused significant material damage but no casualties, according to previous reports from the US military.

US President Donald Trump also said on the morning after the volley that “no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack”.