11 US troops wounded in attack on Iraq base
At least 11 US troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where US soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said, though the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.
“While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on al-Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” US Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban said in a statement on Thursday.
At the time of the attack, most of the 1,500 US soldiers at the base were tucked away in bunkers after advance warning from superiors.
The strike caused significant material damage but no casualties, according to previous reports from the US military.
US President Donald Trump also said on the morning after the volley that “no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack”.
However, Urban said “in the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from al-Asad Air Base”.
“At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan,” he said, referring to Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
In addition to the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, Iran’s missiles also targeted a base in Arbil, housing both US and other foreign troops deployed in a US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State jihadist group.
“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” Urban said. — AFP