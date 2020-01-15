Trump to headline Davos summit
US President Donald Trump will be the star attraction at this year’s Davos forum, which will also focus on the fallout of climate change and a more inclusive model of capitalism, organisers said yesterday.
The annual gathering of global movers and shakers in the village of Davos in the Swiss Alps will draw 53 heads of government and state for four days starting on January 21.
The 50th edition will have more than 2,800 participants, including teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, who will renew her call on participants to stop subsidising fossil fuels.
“We demand that leaders play their part in putting an end to this madness,” the 17-year-old, who is also due to take part in protests outside the summit, wrote in The Guardian.
The World Economic Forum, which organises the summit, said other participants would include Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump will be accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband and top presidential adviser, Jared Kushner.
A high-level US economic team will include treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and trade representative Robert Lighthizer.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is busy finalising Britain’s departure from the EU at the end of January, will not attend.
Prince Charles, who has been involved in trying to mend relations within the royal family over his son Prince Harry and Harry’s wife Meghan’s shock decision to give up on high-profile royal duties, will be there.
Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, who had been due to attend Davos according to a preliminary guest list, is no longer expected, according to the latest list.
The summit comes amid renewed global tensions following a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.
Iran has also been shaken by demonstrations after admitting it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet a few hours after a retaliatory missile strike against US bases in Iraq.
The meeting will place emphasis on a more inclusive model of capitalism.
“The world is in a state of emergency and the window to act is closing fast,” Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chair at the World Economic Forum said. — AFP