Trump to headline Davos summit

US President Donald Trump will be the star attraction at this year’s Davos forum, which will also focus on the fallout of climate change and a more inclusive model of capitalism, organisers said yesterday.

The annual gathering of global movers and shakers in the village of Davos in the Swiss Alps will draw 53 heads of government and state for four days starting on January 21.

The 50th edition will have more than 2,800 participants, including teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, who will renew her call on participants to stop subsidising fossil fuels.

“We demand that leaders play their part in putting an end to this madness,” the 17-year-old, who is also due to take part in protests outside the summit, wrote in The Guardian.